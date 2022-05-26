WEST JEFFERSON — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $32,000 in college scholarships to ten students across its service area seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams. In Ashe County, one student received $4,000.
The recipient is:
Lacie Allen, daughter of Steve and Monica Allen, $4,000 to attend East Carolina University.
Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin college preparations in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership skills while preparing for the college acceptance and scholarship interview process. Leadership Track students also receive real-life skills like money management, social etiquette, and public speaking. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.
This year marks the 63rd year Blue Ridge has awarded college scholarships. To date, more than 500 area students and citizens have received over $574,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.
For more information about the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, visit their website, BlueRidgeEnergy.com, click on the “Community” tab or contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at (828)759-8994 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.
Blue Ridge Energy serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. The cooperative also has two subsidiary companies, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels which serves residential and commercial customers, and RidgeLink, a business-to-business telecommunications and broadband provider.
