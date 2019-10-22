Join the Emperor, his friends and subjects, and the busy Silkworms, Saturday, Oct. 26 when the Missoula Children's Theatre sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council and more than 30 local students present an original musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, "The Emperor’s New Clothes."
Playing the title character of the Emperor is local student Lane Miller. Other featured performers include Corrie Owen as ManyPenny, Karlie Ellison as Royal Scholar Roxy, and Chelsea Price as Royal Scholar Red. The Kings will be Sarah Brandt, Kevin Butler, Scott Butler, Alec Dancy and the Queens will be Deanne Butler, Stella Kiser, Ren Shepherd and Grace Zelesky. The Money Council will be Alicia Deardorff, Skylar Jones, Lilliana Mayberry, Skyler Warren and Whitley Younger. Gem is Jaylee Shoemake, while the Royal Jeweler is Norah Hampton. Boots is Audrey Satterwhite and the Royal Cobbler is Claire Houck. The Royal Hatter is Hannah Mireles-Madrigal and Kaylee Ellison is Lid. The Royal Tailor will be played by Lexi Azpurua and Willow Darnell will be Stitch. The Royal Silkworms will be played by Corben Edmisten, Delia Gambill, Dalton Nethery and Ginny White.
"The Emperor’s New Clothes" will be presented at the Ashe Civic Center at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets $16 adults and $5 students and are available online at ashecountyarts.org and at the door 30 minutes before the performances.
The Missoula Children's Theatre residency is sponsored by the Ashe Civic Center, the Ashe County Little Theatre and the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.