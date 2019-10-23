ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Board and Ashe Services for Aging will celebrate national Make a Difference Day Saturday, Oct. 26.
The groups are combining National Make a Difference Day with the Annual Canned Food Drive to help families in need during the winter months. The canned food drive began on Oct. 7 and ends Dec. 6.
During National Make a Difference Day, the Volunteer Initiative board will be at Ingles from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. handing out leaflets reminding shoppers to “Make a Difference” by buying an extra can of canned food or a non-perishable food item for the canned food drive.
Ingles will be supporting Make a Difference Day by prepackaging canned food bags that people can easily purchase and place in nearby donation boxes.
Donations can be taken to Ingles, Ashe Services for Aging, Ashe Public Library, 5/3 Bank, First Citizens Bank, all LifeStore Branches, Medi-Home Hospice, Jefferson Drug, Senior Center and United Chemi-Con.
All food donations will benefit the four local food banks in Ashe County. For more information about National Make a Difference Day or to make a monetary donation, contact Terri Hopkins at (336) 246-4347 or TerriHopkins@ashecountygov.com.
