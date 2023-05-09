LAUREL SPRINGS - Ladies Day Firearm Instruction will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at The Ashe County Wildlife Club at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road in Laurel Springs. This free event is meant to help women who rarely or who have never shot a firearm to become familiar with guns.
The Wildlife Club will be able to provide some shotguns, pistols and ammunition for women who do not own any guns, but who still want to learn the safe handling of firearms.
The instruction day is free. The Wildlife Club is about 12 miles east of Jefferson off of N.C. 88 East. Women who own their own guns are asked to bring them unloaded.
“This year we have added shotgun instruction at the Pyramid Trap,” said Kelly Carson Diamond, the chair of the pistol committee for the Club. “Ladies can bring their shotguns and shells and we will give them basic instructions on how to shoot clay pigeons. The Pyramid Trap has five shooting positions with the trap machine always throwing the clays out from the same location underneath the shooters. It is the easiest way to learn how to shoot the shotgun sports.”
Ladies can start either at the Pyramid Trap or the Pistol Range at 10 a.m. Instructors will be at both locations to instruct and demonstrate safe gun handling techniques. Ladies can stay in the same location the whole day or rotate between shotgun and pistol instruction.
Pistol instruction will consist of loading at a table then moving forward to the 7-yard line and shooting at steel targets hanging on wooden posts. An array of steel knock-down targets is also available. Safety training of emphasizing “Muzzle (down range) Action (open) and Trigger (keep your finger off of it until ready to shoot)” will begin at 10 a.m., followed by practice shooting.
Shotgun training will consist of the same M.A.T. rules. Shooters will then step up to the Pyramid, load their shotguns, and shout “Pull”, which tells the trap machine operator she is ready to shoot at the clay. Once the trap operator hears “Pull!” the orange clay disc is sent flying.
