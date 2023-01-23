JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the newly established Ashe Women and Children’s Health on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Ashe Women and Children’s Health officially opened in December of 2022 and it offers obstetric and primary care services for women as well as pediatric primary care for children, ranging from newborn to adolescents.
“We’re excited to have this for the community and we’re excited for what we’re going to be able to offer,” said AMH CEO Brian Yates.
The clinic is led by a number of providers including Dr. Tara Burgher, DO, Aud., Dr. Gregory Lang, MD, MPH, Alicia Crane, FNP-C, WHNP-C and Jessica Rupard, CNM.
“We feel honored and blessed to be able to pour in our passion and our love into this community for women and children,” said Burgher. “When I first came here, my dream was to have a women and children’s clinic. We take care of women and they take care of families. If we keep women healthy, we keep the community healthy. Our hope is to develop lots of different resources so that women have the opportunity to be healthy mentally, physically and emotionally. The community has just embraced us.”
Ashe Women and Children’s Health offers:
Women’s Health
Pap Smear
Colposcopy
Annual Gynecologic Exams
Breast Exam
LEEP
Endometrial Ablations
IUD Insertion/Removal
Nexplanon Insertion/Removal
Endometrial Biopsy
STI Evaluation
Fertility Treatment
Infertility Evaluation
Menopause
Obstetrics
Initial Exam
Prenatal Care
OB Ultrasounds
Vaginal Delivery, Operative or Non-Operative
Post Partum Tubal Ligations
Primary and Repeat Cesarean Sections with Tubal ligation if desired
Circumcision
Family Medicine
Pediatric Primary Care from Newborn to Adolescents
Annual Exams
Geriatric Primary Care
Mental Health
ADHD
Obesity Medicine: Evaluation and Treatment
Evaluate lifestyle and impact on overall health
Sexual Health
Osteopathic Manual Manipulation/Treatment offered after Initial Evaluation
The clinic is split into two sides, one being the pediatric side and the other being the women’s side. The pediatric rooms have been decorated and designed with murals to make children feel comfortable when visiting the doctor.
Ashe Women & Children’s Health is now accepting patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (336) 846-0805 or visit ashememorial.org. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
