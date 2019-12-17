ASHE COUNTY — Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens is the resting place for more than 780 Ashe County veterans. On Saturday, Dec. 14, more than 150 of them had a wreath placed on their grave for Christmas.
Badger Funeral Home and Ashelawn owner Josh Roten said the idea to place the wreaths came from a woman named Janet Barr. Barr asked Roten if there was anything they could do to incorporate young people in something such as Wreaths Across America. After doing some research, Roten found out most of the wreaths come from Washington.
“Not knocking Washington, but we preferred that the wreaths come from here, Ashe County, being the No. 1 Christmas tree producer,” Roten said. The wreaths this year were supplied by Smith Farms, with local businesses, churches and individuals sponsoring the wreathes.
Veterans, students and volunteers alike made their way through the cemetery, placing the wreaths and taking a moment of silence to honor the fallen.
Roten said not all graves would receive a wreath, with a little more than 150 getting the decoration. Roten said that one grave getting a wreath was more than there were last year, and that was an improvement.
The plan is to continue pushing for people to sponsor wreaths next year. Roten said the hope is that all of the graves will have a wreath within the next few years.
