WEST JEFFERSON — There are more than 780 veterans buried in Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens in Ashe County. On Saturday, Dec. 14, more than 150 of them will have a wreath placed on their grave for Christmas.
Badger Funeral Home and Ashelawn owner Josh Roten said the idea to place the wreaths came from a woman named Janet Barr. Barr asked Roten if there was anything they could do to incorporate young people in something like Wreaths Across America. after doing some research, there was a hitch that bothered Roten enough to decide on something different.
"A lot of the wreathes come from out-of-state," Roten said. "They come out of Washington state. Not knocking Washington, but we preferred that the wreathes come from here, Ashe County, being the number one Christmas tree producer."
The wreathes will indeed come from Ashe, courtesy of Smith Farms. From there, Roten and his team started getting the word out for people to pay for the wreathes. Local businesses, churches and individuals have sponsored the wreathes to put on the graves.
Roten said there was some disappointment that not every grave would receive a wreath, but one is more than they had last year. The hope is that next year will see all of the graves have a wreath placed on them.
"I would love next year if we were able to have all of them covered," Roten said. "Easiest way to do it is to shoot for the sky."
Helping the planned growth of the event is a database of everyone who has already sponsored, to remind them next year and the years after that.
Volunteer students from Ashe County Middle School, the Ashe Early College and Ashe County High School will join family members and veterans groups in placing the wreaths on the graves.
The program for the ceremony will begin at noon in the chapel at Ashelawn, which will be followed by the placing of the wreathes.
