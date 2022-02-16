RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has opened the application period for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program for farmers that suffered losses due to Tropical Storm Fred.
The program will cover losses of crops, feed, livestock, aquaculture and farm infrastructure for farmers in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Mitchell, McDowell, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties. The agricultural commodities must have been planted but not harvested, or for aquaculture commodities raised on or before, Aug. 17, 2021.
“Tropical Storm Fred did significant damage to many of our western counties. I am thankful that the General Assembly allocated $50 million to assist these farmers with losses incurred during this event,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We encourage farmers to submit their application for assistance quickly to ensure they meet the April 15 deadline.”
Agricultural commodities in this program include: apples, corn, forages, grapes, nursery crops, potatoes, soybeans, sweet corn, tobacco, tomatoes, wheat, specialty crops and other fruits and vegetables. Stored grain is not included in the program. Livestock commodities include aquaculture, cattle, sheep, swine, goats, farmed cervids and bison.
The application and required forms can be downloaded from the NCDA&CS website at www.ncagr.gov. The deadline to apply is April 15. For questions about the program in general, call (866) 747-9823. Applicants may also reach out to their local cooperative extension or Farm Service Agency offices for application support.
