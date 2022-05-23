In girls soccer, those who were given awards were Jayden Jones - Offensive Player of the Year, Aubre Lovell - Most Improved, Jezik Martin - MVP, Hayden Lewis - Coaches Award and Jordan Jones - Defensive Player of the Year.
Boys track and field awards went to Cesar Martinez - Best Sprinter, Andrew Worley - Most Versatile, Andrew Peterson - MVP, Joseph Cary - Best Distance Runner, Mason Carpenter - Coaches Award, Noah Farmer - Second place in 4x800 and third in one and two mile and Dylan Carpenter - Second place in 4x800.
Jordan Jones was awarded the Female Athlete of the Year Award.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
The Male Athlete of the Year at ACHS was Andrew Peterson.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Wrestling coaches Brandon and Danny Dillard received the Coach of the Year Award.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
JV Baseball awards went to Kye Pennington - Pitcher of the Year, Ben Cornwell - Coaches Award and Hayden Goodman - Defensive Player of the Year.
Not Pictured: Drew Cheek - Offensive Player of the Year.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
For varsity baseball, awards went to Canyon Pennington - Offensive Player of the Year, Kaden Burgess - Coaches Award and Cody Hamm - Pitcher of the Year.
Not pictured: Brodie Burgess - Defensive Player of the Year and Hayden Jenkins - Pitcher of the Year.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Tennis awards went to Tristan Fogger - Most Improved, Joel Robinson - Sportsmanship and Josh Weaver - Coaches Award.
Not pictured: Eli Lemly - Coaches Award and John Perkins - MVP.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Golf Coach Davis Absher presented awards to Ethan Goodman - Coaches Award and Conner Howell - Most Improved.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Softball awards went to Maleah Lovell - Offensive Co-MVP, Hannah Osborne - Most Improved, Nadilyn Eason - Golden Glove, Gwyneth Wood - Defensive MVP, Ally Greer - Offensive Co-MVP and Megan Powers - Coaches Award.
Not pictured: Abby Sheets - Hustle Award.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Emma Durr - Most Versatile, Abilene Dollar - Best Distance Runner, Emily Hartsoe - Best in the Field, Allie Blevins - Coaches Award and Emmi Cheek - MVP were awarded for girls track.
Not pictured: Katlyn French - MVP.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Jayden Jones received the Female Sportsmanship Award at the Spring Sports Awards.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Jonathon Tomko received the Male Sportsmanship Award.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Becka Wonsick was presented with the Female Heart of a Husky Award on May 22.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
The Male Heart of a Husky Award went to Mason Carpenter.
WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held the Spring Sports Awards on Sunday, May 22 in the auditorium of ACHS. This final awards ceremony of the year recognized those who excelled in baseball, boys tennis, golf, softball, soccer and track and field. Other athletes were also recognized for the Heart of a Husky Awards, the Sportsmanship Awards, the female and male Athlete of the Year Awards and the Coach of the Year Award.
JV Baseball, presented by Brian Hampton
Pitcher of the Year - Kye Pennington
Coaches Award - Ben Cornwell
Defensive Player of the Year - Hayden Goodman
Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Cheek
Varsity Baseball, presented by Brian Hampton
Offensive Player of the Year - Canyon Pennington
Coaches Award - Kaden Burgess
Pitcher of the Year - Cody Hamm
Defensive Player of the Year - Brodie Burgess
Pitcher of the Year - Hayden Jenkins
Boys Tennis, presented by Judy Moser-Smith
Most Improved - Tristan Fogger
Sportsmanship - Joel Robinson
Coaches Award - Josh Weaver
Coaches Award - Eli Lemly
MVP - John Perkins
Golf, presented by Davis Absher
Coaches Award - Ethan Goodman
Most Improved - Conner Howell
Softball, presented by Justin Wood
Offensive Co- MVP - Maleah Lovell
Most Improved - Hannah Osborne
Golden Glove Award - Nadilyn Eason
Defensive MVP - Gwyneth Wood
Offensive Co-MVP - Ally Greer
Coaches Award - Megan Powers
Hustle Award - Abby Sheets
Soccer, presented by Wayne Cable
Offensive Player of the Year - Jayden Jones
Most Improved - Aubre Lovell
MVP - Jezik Martin
Coaches Award - Hayden Lewis
Defensive Player of the Year - Jordan Jones
Boys Track & Field, presented by Alex Rollins
Best Sprinter - Cesar Martinez
Most Versatile - Andrew Worley
MVP - Andrew Peterson
Best Distance Runner - Joseph Cary
Coaches Award - Mason Carpenter
Girls Track & Field, presented by Alex Rollins
Most Versatile - Emma Durr
Best Distance Runner - Abilene Dollar
Best in the Field - Emily Hartsoe
Coaches Award - Allie Blevins
MVP - Emmi Cheek
MVP - Katlyn French
Female Sportsmanship Award, presented by Nathan Colvard
Jayden Jones
Male Sportsmanship Award, presented by Brian Hampton
Jonathon Tomko
Female Heart of a Husky, presented by Nathan Colvard
Becka Wonsick
Male Heart of a Husky, presented by Brian Hampton
Mason Carpenter
Female Athlete of the Year, presented by Nathan Colvard
Jordan Jones
Male Athlete of the Year, presented by Brian Hampton
