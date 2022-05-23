WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held the Spring Sports Awards on Sunday, May 22 in the auditorium of ACHS. This final awards ceremony of the year recognized those who excelled in baseball, boys tennis, golf, softball, soccer and track and field. Other athletes were also recognized for the Heart of a Husky Awards, the Sportsmanship Awards, the female and male Athlete of the Year Awards and the Coach of the Year Award.

JV Baseball, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Pitcher of the Year - Kye Pennington
  • Coaches Award - Ben Cornwell
  • Defensive Player of the Year - Hayden Goodman
  • Offensive Player of the Year - Drew Cheek

Varsity Baseball, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Offensive Player of the Year - Canyon Pennington
  • Coaches Award - Kaden Burgess
  • Pitcher of the Year - Cody Hamm
  • Defensive Player of the Year - Brodie Burgess
  • Pitcher of the Year - Hayden Jenkins

Boys Tennis, presented by Judy Moser-Smith

  • Most Improved - Tristan Fogger
  • Sportsmanship - Joel Robinson
  • Coaches Award - Josh Weaver
  • Coaches Award - Eli Lemly
  • MVP - John Perkins

Golf, presented by Davis Absher

  • Coaches Award - Ethan Goodman
  • Most Improved - Conner Howell

Softball, presented by Justin Wood

  • Offensive Co- MVP - Maleah Lovell
  • Most Improved - Hannah Osborne
  • Golden Glove Award - Nadilyn Eason
  • Defensive MVP - Gwyneth Wood
  • Offensive Co-MVP - Ally Greer
  • Coaches Award - Megan Powers
  • Hustle Award - Abby Sheets

Soccer, presented by Wayne Cable

  • Offensive Player of the Year - Jayden Jones
  • Most Improved - Aubre Lovell
  • MVP - Jezik Martin
  • Coaches Award - Hayden Lewis
  • Defensive Player of the Year - Jordan Jones

Boys Track & Field, presented by Alex Rollins

  • Best Sprinter - Cesar Martinez
  • Most Versatile - Andrew Worley
  • MVP - Andrew Peterson
  • Best Distance Runner - Joseph Cary
  • Coaches Award - Mason Carpenter

Girls Track & Field, presented by Alex Rollins

  • Most Versatile - Emma Durr
  • Best Distance Runner - Abilene Dollar
  • Best in the Field - Emily Hartsoe
  • Coaches Award - Allie Blevins
  • MVP - Emmi Cheek
  • MVP - Katlyn French

Female Sportsmanship Award, presented by Nathan Colvard

  • Jayden Jones

Male Sportsmanship Award, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Jonathon Tomko

Female Heart of a Husky, presented by Nathan Colvard

  • Becka Wonsick

Male Heart of a Husky, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Mason Carpenter

Female Athlete of the Year, presented by Nathan Colvard

  • Jordan Jones

Male Athlete of the Year, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Andrew Peterson

Coach of the Year, presented by Brian Hampton

  • Brandon and Danny Dillard

