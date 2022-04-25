WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their annual Winter Sports Awards on Friday, April 22, in the auditorium of ACHS.

These awards recognize athletes who excelled in their respective sport, whether it be teamwork, improvement or performance. The athletes selected exhibited an attitude and sportsmanship that is acceptable to the athletic department and administration. Head coaches selected the awarded athletes upon the performances and achievements their team earned.

The following athletes were awarded for their outstanding exhibitions in their sport.

JV Cheerleading

Most High Spirited — Allyson Miller

All Around Best Cheerleader — Cami Azpurua

Team Before Self — Abigail Campbell

Varsity Cheerleading

Best Team Player — Alli Blevins

Most Improved — Madison Eller

Most Spirited- Hannah Krider

Best All Around — Faith Miller

Swimming

Most Improved — Bradin Farmer

Most Valuable, Best Freestyle, Coaches Award — Dylan Koontz

Coaches Award, Best Breaststroke — Lacie Allen

Most Valuable — Josie Dancy

Best Freestyle — Lindsey Robinson

Most Improved — Evie Pyles

Indoor Track

Best Jumper — Michael Acevedo

Best Distance — Joe Cary

Best Sprinter — Mason Carpenter

Best Teammate — Abilene Dollar

Best Thrower — Kade Brown

Best Sprinter — Emmi Cheek

Best Teammate — Dylan Carpenter

Best Distance — Abby McClure

Best Thrower — Emily Hartsoe

Best Jumper — Jezik Martin

JV Girls Basketball

Coaches Award — Bailey Richardson

Defensive MVP — Abby Sheets

Most Improved — Ava Mahala

Offensive MVP — Ally Greer

Team Before Self — Julia Herman

Varsity Girls Basketball

Team Before Self — Becka Wonsick

Defensive MVP — Jayden Jones

Heart and Hustle — Morgan Phipps

Offensive MVP — Paige Overcash

Most Improved — Katie Woods

Coaches Award — Gwyneth Wood

JV Boys Basketball

Coaches Award — Ian Graybeal

MVP — Blake Peters

Varsity Boys Basketball

Most Improved — Harrison Langdon

MVP — Jake Grubb

Coaches Award — Dalton Black

Coaches Award — Christopher Tomko

Wrestling

Coaches Award — Nate Brown

Coaches Award — Phoenix Miller

Team Before Self — Every wrestler

The male and female athlete of the year will be announced at the ACHS Spring Sports Awards.

