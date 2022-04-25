WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their annual Winter Sports Awards on Friday, April 22, in the auditorium of ACHS.
These awards recognize athletes who excelled in their respective sport, whether it be teamwork, improvement or performance. The athletes selected exhibited an attitude and sportsmanship that is acceptable to the athletic department and administration. Head coaches selected the awarded athletes upon the performances and achievements their team earned.
The following athletes were awarded for their outstanding exhibitions in their sport.
JV Cheerleading
Most High Spirited — Allyson Miller
All Around Best Cheerleader — Cami Azpurua
Team Before Self — Abigail Campbell
Varsity Cheerleading
Best Team Player — Alli Blevins
Most Improved — Madison Eller
Most Spirited- Hannah Krider
Best All Around — Faith Miller
Swimming
Most Improved — Bradin Farmer
Most Valuable, Best Freestyle, Coaches Award — Dylan Koontz
Coaches Award, Best Breaststroke — Lacie Allen
Most Valuable — Josie Dancy
Best Freestyle — Lindsey Robinson
Most Improved — Evie Pyles
Indoor Track
Best Jumper — Michael Acevedo
Best Distance — Joe Cary
Best Sprinter — Mason Carpenter
Best Teammate — Abilene Dollar
Best Thrower — Kade Brown
Best Sprinter — Emmi Cheek
Best Teammate — Dylan Carpenter
Best Distance — Abby McClure
Best Thrower — Emily Hartsoe
Best Jumper — Jezik Martin
JV Girls Basketball
Coaches Award — Bailey Richardson
Defensive MVP — Abby Sheets
Most Improved — Ava Mahala
Offensive MVP — Ally Greer
Team Before Self — Julia Herman
Varsity Girls Basketball
Team Before Self — Becka Wonsick
Defensive MVP — Jayden Jones
Heart and Hustle — Morgan Phipps
Offensive MVP — Paige Overcash
Most Improved — Katie Woods
Coaches Award — Gwyneth Wood
JV Boys Basketball
Coaches Award — Ian Graybeal
MVP — Blake Peters
Varsity Boys Basketball
Most Improved — Harrison Langdon
MVP — Jake Grubb
Coaches Award — Dalton Black
Coaches Award — Christopher Tomko
Wrestling
Coaches Award — Nate Brown
Coaches Award — Phoenix Miller
Team Before Self — Every wrestler
The male and female athlete of the year will be announced at the ACHS Spring Sports Awards.
