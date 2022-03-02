WINSTON SALEM — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has announced the new opening of a helipad in Winston-Salem.
The helipad – which can accommodate two medical helicopters – became operational on Saturday, Feb. 26 and replaces the helipad on top of Parking Deck B, which will be removed as part of the $450 million care tower project.
The care tower will include an upgraded emergency department, state-of-the-art operating rooms and enhanced adult intensive care units, and is expected to be completed in 2026.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and part of Atrium Health Enterprise. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s two main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,700 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, the academic core of Atrium Health Enterprise and a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist employs more than 20,000 teammates, part of Atrium Health’s 70,000 teammates across the Southeast. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist provided a record-setting $596.2 million in community benefits during the 2020 fiscal year, which includes unreimbursed care, charity care, education and research, and community health improvement.
