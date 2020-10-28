Fashionably late, oaks are some of the last trees to showcase their autumn foliage — and this season is no different. And with this week’s bout of warmer temperatures, trees could hold on to their leaves for a little while longer. According to Dr. Howie Neufeld, biologist at Appalachian State University and the WNC High Country’s official ‘Fall Color Guy,’ ‘This coming week is going to be warmer than normal... so, that might delay the disappearance of the colors a bit. But, unfortunately, once a tree is far along in the color process, it usually proceeds unabated no matter what the weather conditions are.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.