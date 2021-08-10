JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Ashe County Schools on Saturday, Aug. 7 to hold the first annual Back 2 School Blast in the parking grounds of the Ashe County Government Center.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and nearly 1,500 community members were able to attend. Booths were lined up down the strip just in front of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office including registration, schedules, school supplies and lists from each school, free haircuts provided by Remedy House of Hair and Salon Volume, refreshment areas, shoes for kids, backpacks filled with supplies and more.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said she was more than pleased with the outcome and hopes for more events like this in the future.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better at this point in time,” said Cox. “I’m so excited to have our entire community here to support children. There are lots of children here who are going to be ready for school and of course that’s what we want.”
In partnership with ACSO, Sheriff B. Phil Howell also held “Sheriff for a Day” at the event where kids could sit in a fully functional cop car and live out their dreams of becoming a cop.
“It’s fun to watch kids sit and push the buttons in the patrol cars,” said Howell. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
Being the first Back 2 School Blast the county had held, many were anxious to see the outcome. With kids running around from booth to booth and enjoying the last few moments of the summer season, everyone was pleased and hopes for the future are bright.
AppHealthCare had also set up a booth for registration for the COVID-19 Vaccine which went hand in hand with the pop-up clinic at ACHS the same day.
Cox said she couldn’t have done any of this without her amazing team, including Amy Walker, Jamie Little, Earl Pennington, Jerry Baker and the rest of her crew at Ashe County Schools.
“The first ever Ashe County Back to School Blast was an amazing event,” said Walker. “It was estimated we served close to 1,500 of our Ashe County families. The collaboration between the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and Ashe County Schools was symbolic of what Ashe County is all about — working together to make a difference and provide a helping hand. We were excited to see our students and engage in face-to-face conversations with them. What started out as a few booths to welcome and create excitement for our students about the start of the school year turned into a ‘festival’ type of atmosphere with 26 booths. It was a tremendous turnout.
“This event would not have been possible without the help of many volunteers, churches, businesses, school and ACSO employees. It was truly a community effort, and we are so grateful to everyone that helped us by donating, collecting/packing supplies, giving haircuts, handing out popcorn and drinks, manning booths, providing shoes through Shoes4Kids and fun demonstrations — K9, finger printing, deputy for a day. Your time and efforts help us ensure our students received the tools they need to start this school year off confident and prepared for the best year yet.”
