JEFFERSON — The second annual Back 2 School Blast kicked off on the Ashe County Government grounds on August 13.
In its first year, the blast gathered hundreds of kids and families and this year, it only grew.
“The Second Annual Back to School Blast is a reflection of what is possible when a community unites on behalf of children and our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
Across the parking lot, just in front of the jail, tents were set up to greet students and their families as they prepared for the upcoming school year. Each school had a tent and offered class schedules, supply lists and more to students and their families.
Along with the blast, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy for a Day event was also blended into the event. A jail cell, cop cars, an armored vehicle, a dunk tank featuring deputies, local officials and staff from different schools and more were set up for kids to enjoy.
At 10:15 a.m., the ACHS drum line performed for event-goers, followed by K9 demonstrations at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
“Ashe County Schools is thankful for the collaboration with our Sheriff’s Department, our county officials and all of our community partners and sponsors who donated and volunteered to make this event a success,” said Cox. “The Back to School Blast was a fantastic way to provide Ashe County families with a positive start to the new school year. I’m proud to be a part of a community who truly cares about our children.”
Among the vendors were local churches with goodies to hand out, a school bus filled with supplies, local organizations, face painters and more.
The Back 2 School Blast was created to give back to the students of Ashe County and to help them along their journey as they gear up for the year ahead. Donations were accepted during the past month and many students were able to gather free supplies, bookbags and more.
