Local acoustic country, bluegrass, and gospel group the Jest Country Band will close the Fall Festival with a free concert starting at 1 p.m. on the Gary Poe Stage located on the museum grounds. Visitors are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the show. Left to right are Dan Davis, Frank White, Roger Mullis, Sandy Johnson, Mike Little, Jim Green, Spencer Barnhill, and Fred Hogue.
R.G. Absher, a living historian with the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association playing fiddle at a public event. Members of the OMVT Association will be at the Museum of Ashe County History on Saturday, Oct. 1st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to teach visitors about frontier life.
Debbie Stone of the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association demonstrates how an old timey spinning wheel would have been used. Historic trades such as these can be seen at the Museum of Ashe County History on Oct. 1.
R.G. Absher of the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association is seen wearing gear similar to what the Patriot militia at the Battle of Kings Mountain would have worn. Members of the OMVT Association will be at the Museum of Ashe County History on Saturday Oct. 1st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Debbie Stone of the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association demonstrates how an old timey spinning wheel would have been used. Historic trades such as these can be seen at the Museum of Ashe County History on Oct. 1.
JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, the Museum of Ashe County History will be hosting a Fall Festival. The event, which is intended to offer visitors a glimpse of the past, with be held on the museum grounds located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson and will feature historic trades demonstrations such as blacksmithing, spinning, and making apple butter.
“This event is really about looking back at our region’s roots. Everyday people are growing more and more disconnected as to how things are produced, how things are made,” said Andrew Cole, director of the Museum of Ashe County History. “Spinning, cider pressing, wood working, these are all a part of Appalachian culture. This event is intended to teach visitors the old way of doing things. To connect us with our past.”
Aside from trades such as blacksmithing and beekeeping, the museum will also be hosting members of the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association. Donning 18{sup}th{/sup} century garb and armed with a knowledge of the past, the living historians of the OMVT Association tell the story of local patriots and their journey to the Battle of Kings Mountain. Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with the reenactors and learn more about what life was like on the frontier.
“We’re very excited to host all the volunteers who are planning to come to this event,” said Cole. “The museum is extremely happy that there’s people willing to come out and share their knowledge of the past with the public.”
The event will close with a concert by local acoustic country, bluegrass, and gospel group the Jest Country Band, who will perform on the museum’s Gary Poe Memorial Stage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
This event, including the concert, is FREE and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the show. The museum’s Fall Festival is perfect for children of all ages, and will include activities such as a petting zoo and small bounce house for them to enjoy. Snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase.
For more information about this event, call the Museum of Ashe County History at (336) 846-1904. Currently the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
