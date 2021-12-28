WEST JEFFERSON — For the third year, Mason and Chrissy Harris with Backstreet Subs put together a Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless and less fortunate.
This year, along with Backstreet Subs, Whitley Younger and Kristin Howell with Hook’d on Smoke, Riders of Faith, Hardee’s, KFC, Little Caesar’s pizza, Bobby D’s, Log House Restaurant, Hart Power Equipment, Steve Johnson AutoWorld, Jefferson OddFellows, Musicians Mission of Mercy, Badgers Funeral Home, Russel Killen, Yamaha of Jefferson, The Tavern, Tina Greer and several other volunteers and donors helped out.
The group fed more than 100 people and are thankful to have been able to give back to our community. Volunteers and sponsors are grateful for the opportunity to have fellowship while helping others and thankful to Mason and Chrissy for putting it all together. They can’t wait for next year and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
