Internationally acclaimed Ballet Magnificat! Dance Company will perform at Boone United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
“Deliver Us!” will be presented by the internationally acclaimed dance company, Ballet Magnificat! This long-running choreographed story of Moses, the Hebrew prophet from Old Testament Bible teachings who delivered the enslaved Jewish people from Egyptian authority, will be performed in the church’s sanctuary. The “Deliver Us!” performance will last for approximately an hour and 10 minutes.
The showcase performance will also include “Heaven Come Down,” which celebrates the joy-filled journey of trusting Christ. The run time for this portion of the performance is 25 minutes.
Tickets are available for $25 for adults and $15 for students. A 10 percent discount is available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased online at www.booneumc.org/fine-arts-series or by calling the church office at (828) 264-6090.
The presentation by Ballet Magnficat! is the second performance of Boone United Methodist Church’s 2019–2020 Fine Arts Series. Boone United Methodist Church is located at 471 New Market Blvd. in Boone.
For more information, visit www.booneumc.org/fine-arts-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.