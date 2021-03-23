WEST JEFFERSON — The ACHS Band's seniors were recognized at the homecoming game on March 19.
The seniors were Kaycie Bledsoe-Clark, Ben Chamberlain, Karson Fazenbaker, Ashton Hash, Evan Holman, Blake Hulin, Ren Kato, Marissa Lane, Emma Lewis, Efren Lopez, Josh Reed, Ray Sain, Ethan Sheets, Will Simmons and Joey Vela. Alyson Efird and Christian Kelly were also honored, but were not in attendance.
The band is directed by Paula Carlton.
