WEST JEFFERSON — The winning raffle ticket for a barn quilt created by “Quilt Square Girls” Syndi and Renée Brooks was drawn at the shop on Dec. 21. The lucky winner was Steve Schwinn of Lansing.
The barn quilt, which was designed by Renée, was donated by the Quilt Square Girls to the Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts to raffle off in support of their efforts. It also serves as a memorial to the late Cecilia J. Peet, who was a beloved teacher at Lansing Elementary School.
Peet began teaching third grade at Lansing Elementary in 1970 and remained at the school until she retired in the early 1990s. All six of her children also attended the school.
This project was extra special to Syndi and Renée because they both had the pleasure of having Peet as a teacher.
Syndi described her as a “very special teacher” and said they wanted to create the quilt in her honor.
The quilt measures three-foot by three-foot and its focus is a pen and ink drawing of the historic old Lansing school, rendered by local artist Bessie Clay. The colors used include black and gold, which were the school’s colors.
Clay granted the QSG permission to use the drawing for the quilt.
David Norman, who serves as Chairman/CEO for LPCCA said there were over 40 entries in the raffle, which was available at the QSG shop for six weeks.
The LPCCA is a recognized 501 © 3 nonprofit organization, whose charter is to create a mixed-use arts/cultural showcase and venue in Lansing.
LPCCA officially purchased the historic Lansing schoolhouse and classroom building on July 1. Once the building is renovated, the goal is to teach skills pertaining to arts and crafts, music and the culinary aspect.
According to Norman, the barn quilt is one of several planned fundraisers for LPCCA.
To keep up with LPCCA and their efforts, visit the website at www.lostprovincearts.org or the Facebook page @LostProvinceArts.
Ian Wilson, who drew the winning raffle ticket on Dec. 21, is a local artist who sells his stained glass pieces at the QSG shop. Wilson has donated some of his pieces to LPCCA for auctions.
The QSG studio is located at 5 East Second Street in West Jefferson.
The Brooks’ operated the QSG as a hobby until 2011, when they decided to try it full-time. Since then, painted over 1,000 barn quilts and shipped them all over the United States.
The shop offers unique and affordable barn quilt squares for homes, offices, barns or outbuildings. The goal of the QSG is to make an artistic contribution to communities and piece them together “one square at a time.”
For more information about the shop and its history or items available, visit the website at www.ilovebarnquilts.com or the Facebook page @quiltsquaregirls. For additional inquiries, call the shop at (336) 385-0197.
