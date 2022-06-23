WARRENSVILLE — The Beaver Creek High School graduating class of 1972 is invited to attend the 50th class reunion on Aug. 6.

The reunion will be held at Pine Grove Fellowship Hall, located at 1060 Staggs Creek Road in Warrensville and will begin at 1 p.m.

Once you've arrived, sign in with your name, address and home/cell phone number.

A lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided but guests are encouraged to bring a covered dish or dessert.

For more information, contact Sandy Rash at (336) 977-1006.

