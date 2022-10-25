Beaver Creek, Northwest Ashe hold 50th year class reunions Staff report Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Beaver Creek High School Class of 1972 celebrating its 50th class reunion. Photo submitted Northwest Ashe High School Class of 1972 celebrating its 50th class reunion. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHE COUNTY — Beaver Creek High School and Northwest Ashe High School graduating classes of 1972 each held their 50th class reunion recently.The graduating class from Beaver Creek held their reunion at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.The graduating class from Northwest Ashe held their reunion at the Ashe County Middle School. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reunion Graduating Class Northwest Ashe High School School Ashe County Middle School Fellowship Hall Class Pine Grove × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Man dies at overlook on Grandfather Mountain, investigation ongoing Student arrested after bringing firearm on campus School board candidates share their views on a wide variety of topics Ashe Chamber holds Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards breakfast Ashe County arrest reports Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
