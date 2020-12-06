JEFFERSON — A small gathering was held in the Annex of Ashe County Schools on Dec. 2 to honor Dr. Lee Beckworth and C.B. Jones for their service and dedication.
Although the number of people in attendance was kept to a minimum due to COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said they wanted to recognize the school board members in a special way.
"We did want to make today special for you and recognize all that you have truly done for the children and families of Ashe County," Cox said. "I also want to say a special 'thank you' from me, for giving me the chance."
During the gathering, those in attendance heard speeches from Beckworth, Jones and Former Superintendent Phyllis Yates. They also were presented each with a plaque and a traditional apple, as a token of appreciation on behalf of the school system.
Beckworth and Jones worked together for 20 years and have formed a close friendship.
While speaking, Beckworth thanked everyone for hosting the ceremony and described what a privilege it has been to serve on the Board of Education.
He said the thing he is going to miss the most is being around students and being able to watch them mature and grow. He described the process as being really rewarding.
Jones, who has been with the school system for 24 years spoke about how great ACS is.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with everyone," Jones said. "We have excellent directors, our past superintendent was wonderful, we've got a new superintendent who is great. So I think that we have all the pieces that we need to continue making our school system great."
He added that he is going to miss the interaction between himself and the directors.
"I've got to work with these two fellas more than anybody in this room and you know I enjoyed every minute of it," Yates said. "And I can definitely say that they were here for the good of the school system and that they were here for the good of the students. That was their main priority and they based every decision that they made upon that."
At this time, Yates also thanked them both for their years of dedication and their support of her and ACS employees.
"Thank you for your dedication, thank you for giving your time and energy to something that is to me, more important than anything, and that is the education of our students," Yates said.
