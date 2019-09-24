ASHE COUNTY — The 2019 Best of Ashe County voting is officially open, allowing readers of the Ashe Post & Times the opportunity to vote for who they believe is the best around.
More than 150 options are available including best town, gym, hamburger, coffee shop, dentist, insurance agency, jewelry store and school. New options have entered the fold in 2019 including best hotdog, brewery, government agency and tourist attraction.
The ballot can be found in every issue of the Ashe Post & Times until the deadline arrives. The rules for voting are: Only one ballot per person, entries may be brought to the Ashe Post & Times office at 7 East Main Street, West Jefferson or mailed to Best of Ashe County, Ashe Post & Times, P.O. Box 327, West Jefferson, NC 28694 and votes can only be cast for a business located in Ashe County.
Readers are encouraged to fill out as many categories as possible and a minimum of 20 is required. The voting deadline is Friday, Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.