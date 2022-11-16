Bethany UMC invites everyone to attend Bethlehem at Bethany on Dec. 4 Staff report Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON - Bethany United Methodist Church invites everyone to Bethlehem at Bethany, on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon until 2 p.m.Join the church in the fellowship hall for light refreshments as you view nativity displays from around the world.Ranging from small to large, from simple to intricate, your heart will be warmed by the many representations of the nativity.For more information, call 336.877-2801, email the church office at bethanyumcwj@gmail.com or visit our website at bumcwj.org. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bethany United Methodist Church Bethlehem Christianity Internet Clothing Nativity Church Office West Refreshment × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Vehicle crashes through Badger Funeral Home chapel Thursday morning Becka Wonsick signs to WCU for softball Town of West Jefferson honors fire departments for work putting out Cobble Creek Lumber fire Ashe County arrest reports MerleFest shares initial lineup for 2023 Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
