Bethany United Methodist invites everyone to the following Easter events:
Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday
Worship service will be at 11 a.m. As Jesus entered Jerusalem, the crowd greeted him with songs and lined the road with palm branches. Bethany will remember that festive day with their own songs and palms and special participation of our children.
Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday
At 6:30 p.m., the church will celebrate Maundy Thursday. Maundy Thursday is the first of three days of solemn remembrance of the events leading up to and immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus.
Friday, April 15, Good Friday
Bethany will present the play “Two Faces in the Shadows” at 7 p.m. The play is a dramatic dialogue between Simon Peter and Judas following the crucifixion. The setting is the upper room where Christ and the disciples had a meal together. The events of the passion are remembered and discussed. Jeff Dreyer will play the role of Judas and Owen Peeler will portray Peter.
Saturday, April 16
The Bethany Easter Egg Hunt is open to the community at 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:45 a.m. Weather permitting, the service will be held at the Columbarium. Following the service everyone is invited to a pot luck breakfast in the fellowship hall
Easter Worship will be at 11 a.m. A great celebration of new life in Christ will be held at their regular service.
For more information, call (336) 877-2801, email the church office at bethanyumcwj@gmail.com or visit their website at bumcwj.org.
