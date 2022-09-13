JEFFERSON — Big Lots, Inc., a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 822 East Main Street in Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 24. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 25.
“Our team has been working hard to bring the Jefferson community an amazing new store, and we’re so glad the day is finally here,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and presentation to make the experience the best it can be. Whether they’re new to Big Lots, or haven’t visited in a while, we hope that shoppers will stop by during our grand opening weekend to meet our friendly associates and explore the store.”
Big Lots offers a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities. At the new 47,454 sq. ft. store, customers will discover a variety of surprising finds and amazing deals on everything for the home, including Big Lots exclusive brands such as Broyhill furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels all under one roof.
Customers looking for additional ways to save can join BIG Rewards, Big Lots’ shopper loyalty program which was recently named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs. Those who sign up receive benefits like exclusive discounts, birthday surprises, VIP shopping days, free items and more.
For more information on Big Lots and job openings, visit biglots.com or follow Big Lots on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Big Lots
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America’s largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,440 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company’s mission is to help customers “Live Big and Save Lots” by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.
