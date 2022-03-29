WEST JEFFERSON — Backstreet Subs has been inviting singers to play during their lunch hours in order to bring joy and happiness to their customers.
On Thursdays, Bim Coldiron, local singer, comes to Backstreet Subs to share the gospel through his music.
"It's just a blessing," said owner Mason Harris. "Everyone enjoys it so much and so does Bim. It changes the whole atmosphere of the restaurant. I am not ashamed of my Christianity and I love having Bim here to play for our customers."
During his performance on March 17, one customer was so moved by his performance that she shared her recent struggles with those in attendance. She stated that she appreciates the power of prayer and that Coldiron's music has uplifted her in her day-to-day happenings.
Coldiron will continue to perform on Thursdays at Backstreet Subs beginning at noon.
