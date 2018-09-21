Baby boy Novyn Lee Combs was born at Ashe Memorial Hospital Sept. 12 to parents Shelby Flinchum and Tony Combs of Lansing, and grandparents Sandra Swiney, Mike Pope, Ann and Tony Combs. Novyn weighed 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches long.
Baby girl Aubree Isabella Willow Green was born at Ashe Memorial Hospital Sept. 16, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20.75 inches long at birth. Aubree’s parents are Melissa and Joseph Green of Warrensville, and she is the younger sister of Lydia and Kinsley. Her grandparents are Anna and Carl Burchette and Anita Green.
