WARRENSVILLE — On Friday, Oct. 29, students and staff at Blue Ridge Elementary School celebrated their recent Blue Ribbon Award with photos, confetti, popcorn and slushies.
Back on Tuesday, Sept. 21, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized a total of 325 schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including Blue Ridge Elementary, which is a recognition based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Receiving the National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work and dedication of the staff and students at Blue Ridge,” said Principal Joallen Lowder shortly after the honor was announced. “I am honored to be part of an incredible school family, who work together to make great things happen for our students.”
The celebration at Blue Ridge included all classes having their picture made with a sign naming Blue Ridge as a 2021 Blue Ribbon School as well as full class grade pictures. Afterwards, students were given blue slushies and popcorn.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said that she was excited to have a fun day at the school and to communicate with the outstanding group of kids.
“It’s been really fun,” said Cox. “We love to see so many students celebrating and we’re very proud of Blue Ridge Elementary.”
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award acknowledges the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools for 39 years.
The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
Blue Ridge extends their gratitude to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program in giving them this recognition.
