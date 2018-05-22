WARRENSVILLE — On May 3-4, Blue Ridge Elementary’s fifth grade gave an exemplary performance of “The Lion King,” according to fourth grade teacher Ashley Bowers.
“Absolutely beautiful costumes, stellar acting and lovely singing were part of the show,” Bowers said in an email.
Students, parents and teachers synergized to make the props which included a gigantic elephant, a rhino, two giraffes, eleven wildebeests and many more. Most of the creatures were made only out of cardboard and duct tape.
The crowd gave the performances a standing ovation.
Main characters included Carson Pruitt as Scar, Greyson Temple as Mufasa, Karlee Hamm as Sarabi, Kayden Kearley as Serafina, Lanie Bowers as Zazu, Hadleigh Windish as Young Simba, Alexis Rollins as Young Nala, Jacob Cox as Pumbaa, Tommy Graybeal as Timon, Jonah Walters as Simba, Chloe Farmer as Nala and Alex Baez as Rafiki.
The other roles were gazelles, lionesses, giraffes, zebras, hyenas, birds, a rhino, an elephant, wildebeests, background dancers and even grass.
However, Bowers said the most important two people were David Blevins, the stage manager, and Roman Greer, the sound manager.
Proceeds from the show went to the Blue Ridge Elementary School music program.
