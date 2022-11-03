WARRENSVILLE - Blue Ridge Elementary School continues to demonstrate excellence as a beacon for “Leader in Me” schools. Recently, Principal Joallen Lowder received notice from FranklinCovey Education President Sean Covey that BRES earned recognition as a 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll school.
“Blue Ridge Elementary continues to be recognized for excellence in academic achievement, growth, and positive school culture,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eisa Cox. “It is truly a special place. This award exemplifies the hard work of Blue Ridge students, staff and families each and every day.”
FranklinCovey Education created the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll to recognize Leader in Me schools that meet both the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and show exemplary academic growth or proficiency as measured by state accountability standards.
The percentile ranking for BRES rose in 2022 to 75.71 percent up from 70.09 percent in 2021, showing exemplary academic growth. To honor the school’s achievement as a Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll school, FranklinCovey Education sent a special decal to affix to BRES’ Lighthouse banner.
“It is an honor to be recognized as a 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School,” said BRES Principal Joallen Lowder. “The faculty at Blue Ridge works together to ensure that all students are learning, growing and working toward their potential. There is an intentional focus on the 8 Leader in Me Habits. BRES students set goals and are held accountable by their teachers and peers to meet those goals. Our teachers have high expectations and our students strive daily to meet those challenges. I am extremely proud of the way our staff, students and community have come together to make sure that learning continues to take place no matter the circumstances.”
Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is determined through the data analysis of an independent nonprofit, Schooldigger.com. This is a website focused on empowering families with reliable data about the performance of their children’s school. The Schooldigger.com algorithm scores on a percentile ranking, comparing like schools across the state. In order to meet the academic proficiency standard, a school must be at or above the 85th percentile for the state’s combined proficiency standards. In order to meet the academic growth standard, the school must be at or above the 50th percentile and have shown a 5 percent growth from the previous year’s percentile ranking.
“I feel so honored to work at Blue Ridge Elementary School,” said BRES Lighthouse Coordinator Tamara Kearley. “It has been an amazing experience to watch our students find their voice and discover ways they can lead at school, at home, and in the community. During the pandemic, students were forced to transition to remote learning. Because of their acquired leadership skills, they were able to transition to a new way of life and excelled despite the obstacles they were facing. Throughout the pandemic, our school grew and achieved the National Blue Ribbon award and now the Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Award. We are so proud of our students and our entire faculty at Blue Ridge. We are a true family who work together to make sure every student succeeds in one aspect or another."
