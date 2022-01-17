WEST JEFFERSON — Blue Ridge Energy has announced the promotions of Ashe County residents Tasha Rountree and April Blevins.
Rountree, who had served as Ashe district manager since 2018 was promoted to Director of Community Relations. Blevins, who joined Blue Ridge Energy in 2011 and previously served as energy specialist in the Ashe office, was promoted to Ashe District Manager.
In her new position, Rountree will oversee the cooperative’s community relations programs for the entire service area, including the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, Bright Ideas teacher grants and school programs, Member Advisory Committees, Community Leaders Council, Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation, and Operation Round Up.
In her former role as Ashe district manager, Rountree oversaw customer service as well as daily district operations. She and her team helped the cooperative earn and retain one of the top spots in the country for satisfaction. She joined Blue Ridge from First National Bank, where she was assistant vice president and business development officer. She is a member of Watauga Opportunities Board, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Business and Community Development Board, and Leadership Ashe Committee. She is also a graduate of Leadership Ashe and the Watauga Leadership Challenge. Rountree graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Business Administration in Accounting. She resides in West Jefferson with her husband Josh, and son, Henry.
In Blevin’s new role as Ashe district manager, she leads the Ashe office team in providing outstanding service to electric members and customers of the cooperative’s propane and fuels subsidiary. She has been a member of that team since joining Blue Ridge Energy in 2011 as a member service representative, advancing quickly to senior status in that role. As an energy specialist, she took pride in helping members and customers and enjoys educating others about products and services available from Blue Ridge Energy.
Blevins is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Interior Design and a minor in Marketing. April serves as the clerk for Bristol Baptist Church and is on the Business and Community Development Board. She is currently participating in the Leadership Ashe program through the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. She lives in Lansing with her husband, Billy, and has three children: Alexis, Trent, and Tyler, who are in college.
Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke and, Catawba counties and Grayson County, Virginia. For more information, visit BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
