LENOIR — Blue Ridge Energy crews and staff are prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted today and this weekend lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area of Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and portions of Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties.
While the exact path of the storm can change, the current forecast indicates it will pass over the Blue Ridge Energy service area with the majority of impacts occurring Friday afternoon, overnight and into Saturday. If the storm path continues as forecasted, our service area will experience three to seven inches of rainfall and bring significant wind gusts ranging from 20 miles per hour to up to 50 miles per hour in higher elevations.
Blue Ridge Energy advises members to be prepared with the cooperative’s outage reporting options and tips below:
Report outages using any of the following options:
- Call 1-800-448-2383
- Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
For outage status at any time:
- View the cooperative’s online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app.
The cooperative recommends having the following on hand to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- NOAA Weather Radio (or, sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table)
- Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
- First aid kit, including prescription medications
- Extra water for drinking and cooking
- Nonperishable food items
- Non-perishable food
- Manual can opener
Safety warning: If you see a downed power line, stay far away. Downed lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous, even deadly. Only a line technician should handle downed power lines. Report a downed power line immediately to Blue Ridge Energy by calling 1-800-451-5474 and holding to speaking to a representative. For more safety and preparedness tips, visit: www.blueridgeenergy.com/news-center/storm-room.
Blue Ridge Energy posts information during major outages on its social media channels: www.facebook.com/blueridgeenergy; www.instagram.com/blueridgeenergy and www.twitter.com/blueridgeemc. However, outage reporting is only available using one of the three options above (phone, mobile app or text) to ensure it is immediately and accurately logged into the cooperative’s outage reporting and management system.
Blue Ridge Electric serves some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties. Its propane and fuels subsidiary serves customers in the cooperative’s service area as well as Burke, Catawba, and Grayson County, Va. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.