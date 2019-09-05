HIGH COUNTRY — Residents of Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties can expect to see more than 1,500 runners trekking the roads of the High Country for the 15th annual Blue Ridge Relay on Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7.
The grueling, 208-mile race meanders through the High Country's roadways, starting in Grayson Highlands, Va., and passing through West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Linville and Newland, among other locations — ultimately crossing the finish line in Asheville.
Race Director Ken Sevensky said around 190 teams registered for this year's relay, with an estimated 2,000 runners expected to participate in total. Teams rotate through 36 transition points, taking part in three legs of varying length.
According to the relay's course map, legs 2-10 will be ran in Ashe, legs 11-13 in Watauga and legs 14-19 in Avery. Roads will remain open throughout the race.
Runners will be traveling through Jefferson and West Jefferson between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, Sevensky said.
For more information about the Blue Ridge Relay, including a detailed course map, visit www.blueridgerelay.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.