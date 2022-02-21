BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is hosting a Double Up Food Bucks Fundraising Week Feb. 21-26.
The fundraising week includes games and information in Appalachian State University’s Student Union on Feb. 21, a Food and Faith Zoom event on Feb. 22, trivia at the Food Hub and a fundraising dinner at Lost Province on Feb. 23, an event titled “Farmer Impact Day” on Feb. 25, and games and information at the farmers market on Feb. 26. In addition to these programs, there is an ongoing raffle. Tickets can be purchased at the Winter’s Farmers Market.
BRWIA is hosting the Double Up Food Bucks Fundraising Week in February to have the funds to support the Double Up Program during the summer when there is more availability of fresh produce at the markets, and to keep the daily match unlimited as participation continues to grow. Donating to Double Up will allow more people to have access to fresh and healthy foods, while also supporting farmers during peak season.
Double Up Food Bucks is a healthy food incentive program that doubles the value of federal nutrition benefits (i.e. SNAP/EBT) spent at farmers’ markets, helping people buy local food while supporting our local farmers and economy.
According to Grow Watauga, 1 in 5 children in Watauga County and 1 in 7 adults are food insecure.
The fundraising week includes opportunities for the community to learn more about the Double Up Food Bucks program, how it supports local farmers, how it increases accessibility to local nutritious food, volunteer opportunities and more.
BRWIA envisions an equitable and sustainable food system where producers are thriving and local food is accessible to all.
One Double Up Food Bucks customer said of the program in a press release, “The Food Hub accepting EBT and the fact that the Double Up program doubled the amount we spent made it much easier for me to purchase fresh local products that I previously did not have access to. We are a large family and unable to spend much cash on food, especially during the pandemic, and this program gave us access to fresh, local healthy food.”
Due to COVID-19, even more community members qualify for federal nutrition benefits and face challenges in accessing local food.
”I think it’s an incredible program and that people are essentially able to get their local food for 50% off,” said Becca Nenow from Resupply Boone said of the Double Up Food Bucks Program. “It also has so many positive outcomes; from access to food, customers know the source of their food and who is taking care and growing their food, it supports local producers, and consumer money stays in our local economy.”
Each year the program has expanded dramatically. In 2021, the program ‘doubled’ $47,997, which is more than the previous four years combined. This means $95,994 went to local farmers and stayed in the local economy.
Rachel Kinard, BRWIA’s Double Up Food Bucks Coordinator & Farmers Market Manager, said, “This program strengthens our local food system by ensuring access to local food for more people and by keeping dollars within the community. Dollars spent at farmers’ markets or the Food Hub that would have otherwise left the community goes back into the hands of producers.” To date, more than $166,000 has been kept in our community because of the Double Up program.
Most of the funding for Double Up comes from our local community and neighbors. We appreciate the support from the Town of Boone, Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge, St. Mary’s of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone, Boone Service League, High Country United Church of Christ, Valle Country Fair, and neighbors.
Lauren from Against the Grain Farm spoke about the program. “When I think of the Double Up program I think, you get what you give. It allows us to reach people that need and want to spend their food stamps on local fresh food and it gives back to the community! It is also great that DUFB customers can choose good quality, local meats!”
Those interested in raffle tickets can visit www.brwia.org/store/p16/Double_Up_Food_Bucks%0A%E2%80%8BFundraising_Week_ Raffle.html. For more information on farmers markets, visit farmersmarkets@brwia.org. To learn more about BRWIA, visit www.brwia.org.
