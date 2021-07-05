WEST JEFFERSON — On July 2, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce along with staff, family and friends, welcomed Bluebird Pediatric Dentistry to its new location in West Jefferson, now becoming the first pediatric dentistry in the county.
Lead by Dr. Martha Hardaway, the dentistry has taken on the title of the only pediatric dentistry in Ashe County, something Hardaway says will save families from long travel to other counties for dental care.
Along with Hardaway, Dr. Parisa Tashakkori will be joining the dentistry in the coming weeks and Dr. Greg Shell will be the dentistry’s orthodontist.
“We opened the office on May 19 and have been seeing patients here since,” said Hardaway. “I’ve been a pediatric dentist for a long time, working in Boone, Morganton, Asheville and all around. I really wanted to get back to the High Country because I love it here, and Ashe County has never had a pediatric dentist before so I thought it’d be a really great thing for the county and the families in it. I hope to make difference in my patients’ lives.”
Hardaway then introduced Tashakkori, who recently finished her pediatric dental training and will be joining the practice soon. She also introduced her assistants and thanked them for their hard work and help in opening up the dentistry.
Since opening day, Hardaway said that they’ve had a steady stream of patients and hope to increase once she finishes her business in Morganton.
“We’re starting off slowly, but still have mostly full days,” said Hardaway. “When I finish my work in Morganton, I’ll be able to be open more days a week. Right now, we’re only open two to three days a week. My full focus is definitely here, but I hope to grow further once we can open up more.”
Hardaway graduated from residency in 2005 and has been working ever since. She said she feels great to be the first pediatric dentist in Ashe County.
“It’s an honor to be the first person to help serve the children of this county,” said Hardaway. “Instead of having to drive to Wilkes or Boone, parents can bring their kids here.”
The practice begins seeing children around the age of one and have regular check-ups from then on out. For more information on the dentistry, visit https://www.bluebirdpediatricdentistry.com/ or call (336) 649-4001.
The dentistry is located at 247 Mount Jefferson State Park Road, Suite 7 in West Jefferson.
