JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met for its monthly meeting on April 5 to discuss county updates, April awareness and local aviation.
The meeting began with a presentation of April awareness declarations, starting with Partnership of Ashe Finance Director Tonya Roark asking the commissioners to adapt Child Abuse Prevention for the month of April.
A Safe Home for Everyone Advocate Anna Clawson then requested that the commissioners proclaim the month of April to be Sexual Assault Awareness Month, to bring awareness to the issue and allow the community the information and resources they may need.
Marilyn Agnew, Early Childhood & Education consultant then closed the presentation, asking that the commissioners allow April 10-16 to be the Week of the Young Child in Ashe County.
Commissioners approved all of the declarations for the month of April.
County Manager Adam Stumb then discussed possible names for different properties around the county, including Family Central and Ashe Park.
The commissioners voted to further discuss the names, some wishing to honor Scott Turnmyre, former Parks & Recreation director who passed in Feburary of 2019, and Jan Cadell, a former program director for various radio stations who passed away in October of 2012.
Stumb then discussed the Frontier Gas line easement at the campus Family Central. The initial line was going to run through the ball fields and playgrounds, but will not go around the field, past the High Country Commercial Kitchen and through a small neighborhood. The board voted to further look into the line and discuss the timeline and what will have closures.
Airport Advisory Board Member Richard Sherill and Chairman Thomas Bregger then presented what the airport means to the county and discussed the grants they have received. Bregger said that the airport grants have been giving individuals job opportunities.
Sherill provided a document to the board to show the economic benefits of the airport to the county. He discussed how many see airports for fun and recreation, but they should be seen favorably as they bring opportunities in aviation and education to the community.
Board chairman Todd McNeill added that the county has a great facility and the commissioners appreciated the information given.
James Moose, regional manager of AVCON, Inc. then asked for approval of a partial parallel taxiway and apron expansion at the airport. He discussed the different bidding that has been received. The commissioners voted to waive the irregularities in the bids in order to keep from postponing the process.
To end the meeting, Director of AppHealthCare Jennifer Greene presented on environmental health permitting and inspections. She discussed the increase in water protection applications and increase in activity, which has been most beneficial for service and time.
Environmental Health Supervisor Andy Blethen joined Greene in discussing more of the water protection services offered throughout the counties of Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga.
They then discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the services as the year of 2020 saw a large rain impact, preventing evaluation of sites. This called for a higher volume of applications due to the delay.
Blethen said that they nearly always experience a slow down in winter, but record rain had caused a handful of delays. He said they have continued to work on staff training and precautions.
The commissioners continued holding discussion of the environmental health situations and thanked both Greene and Blethen for informing the board and community on the impact of their work.
