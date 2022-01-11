JEFFERSON — On Dec. 20, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse to discuss resolutions, agreements and updates.
The meeting was attended by Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan, Jerry Powers and Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb.
To begin the meeting, the Board approved minutes of previous meetings, approved the agenda and then opened the floor to public comment.
A number of community members signed up to speak to the board, many expressing their fear of the Right to Life Resolution which would be presented by Ricky Roark and Phil Arnold.
The resolution stated that the Ashe County Board of Commissioners should show their support to protect unborn lives. It stated that it was, “a resolution declaring Ashe County, North Carolina, to be a strong advocate for life and urging the citizens of Ashe County to promote and defend the unalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings, including the pre-born, from time of conception or fertilization through all stages of development.” A full copy of the resolution can be found at www.ashecountygov.com under the BOC meetings, agendas and minutes tab.
Speakers defended their arguments with stats, research and more, claiming that a woman’s body and her choices should be hers to make and that abortion laws should not be present or enforced in Ashe County.
With the resolution, no legal action would be taken, however it would show the county as advocates for the pro-life movement.
The commissioners voted to adopt the resolution based on their beliefs and opinions, stating that they think it is best for the county. Olive wished to change the resolution by taking a paragraph out stating that the federal judiciary accumulated and exercised powers far in excess of its proper role.
“I’ve worked with federal government for a long time and I will follow what they say, but I also wish to adopt the resolution in the amendment I made,” said Olive.
The next agenda item was the Safe Haven Baby Box agreement presented by DSS Director Tracie Downer, Randy Rhodes and Sheriff Phil Howell.
A baby box is a safety device permitting a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a child if they are unable to care for their newborn that is less than seven days old. The box would be permanently installed in an exterior wall of the Sheriff’s Office.
It would have an exterior door that allows the mother to place the baby inside the box, which is blanketed, heated, monitored with a camera and equipped to send signals to three locations when the door is open. Once the door is open, three phone calls are made immediately to the Sheriff’s Office 911 Center, Ashe Department of Social Services and Ashe Memorial Hospital. In less than 60 seconds, an official will retrieve the child from the box and they will then be transported to AMH or handed to a DSS worker.
Funding for the box will be 100 percent community funded with Rhodes leading the charge.
The agreement was approved by the board.
Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley then updated the board on equipment requests, Stumb presented the animal control ordinance and the board recognized retirements and adoptions.
Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools, ended the general session meeting with an update on the middle school, stating that she will be applying for extra funding with the signature of the commissioners and that she hopes they will find a new architect soon.
