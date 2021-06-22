JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on June 21 in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse to hold public hearings for the fiscal year 2021-22 proposed budget, discuss monthly updates and upcoming projects.
Those in attendance at the meeting were Commissioner Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Commissioners Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers and Jonathan Jordan, County Manager Adam Stumb, Finance Officer Sandy Long and Clerk to the Board Ashley Honeycutt.
The meeting began with public hearings regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 proposed budget. No public comment was made on either the proposed budget or the expenditures with Economic Development in the budget. Commissioner Olive made a motion in approving the $58,214,600 budget which includes a proposed tax rate of .51.
According to Stumb, this will allow Ashe County to remain the 15th lowest county tax rate in the state, ahead of other communities such as Watauga, Dare and Brunswick.
The budget includes a 4.5 percent increase to frontline law enforcement, something the Board hopes will show their endless support to the law enforcement of Ashe County. They were able to purchase four new vehicles, SWAT entry vests, ballistic vests, tasers and provide the full funding for 41 full-time positions.
“We were able to purchase four new vehicles for the county,” said Chair McNeill. “I hope the additions to the law enforcers, such as new safety equipment, can stay in the car and not have to be used unless necessary. I’m glad they’ll have it just in case.”
The budget also includes funding for the Ashe County Arts Council, now being taken out of occupancy tax rather than property tax, funding of $635,000 for E911, over $3.1 million in any school projects, aside from the construction of the new middle school, and many other necessary funds throughout the county.
Also during the meeting, the Commissioners listened to presentations from DSS, Economic Development, Tax Administration, Cooperative Extension, Planning Boards, Finances and the County Manager.
Cathy Barr, Economic Development Director, asked the board for the approval of financing for an Industrial Park in Ashe County. The proposed contract is $1,360,000 which will lessen for the Commissioners as Economic Development applies for grants. The Board approved the resolution.
Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell then presented the Board with a video on the High Country Commercial Kitchen, located at Family Central. The video outlined the work and purpose of the kitchen and how the business came to be.
“After opening in Oct. of 2019, this has now become a government initiated project,” said Birdsell.
Manager of the Kitchen Jill Cockerham also made appearances in the video and in the presentation. Cockerham is also the manager of the Alleghany Farmer’s Market and wishes to continue the outstanding use of the commercial kitchen.
The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI-EJN7iZxE.
The board then further discussed monthly updates with Stumb and Finance Officer Long.
