JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, March 6 in the third floor small courtroom at Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers, William Sands and Mike Eldreth.
Presentations
The meeting began with a presentation from Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill. She requested a budget amendment which would increase the appropriation for Emergency Management in the form of a Homeland Security Grant. The awarded amount totaled at $16,500. The commissioners approved the request which appropriated the budget from the amount of $459,002 to $475,502.
Next on the agenda was a request from Cathy Barr, Director of Economic Development, regarding the application approval for the Golden Leaf Site Program Grant. This grant will go towards the new Ashe County Industrial Park Project in the amount of $1,500,000. The board approved the request and signed an agreement and certification.
Steve Trinkle and James Littlejohn stepped up to the board to speak about the “Hellbender” Lansing Bike Ride Event. This bike ride will originate and terminate in Lansing. Sept. 9 is the projected date for the event and it will allow additional support to the small town of Lansing and its businesses. Registration will be $85 and will be capped at 150 riders. All proceeds will benefit GLAD for improvements to the Creeper Trail Park. Trinkle and Littlejohn stated that they are currently working with NCDOT and VADOT to secure permits in the next seven to 10 days. The event was approved by the commissioners.
Trinkle then invited John Pence to the podium to give a presentation on Keep Ashe Beautiful (KAB) and what they are currently working on.
“We did two major sweeps last year with 626 total volunteers, 1,800 volunteer hours and we picked up 44,186 pounds of litter,” said Pence. “Including our mini-sweeps, we totaled 2,300 labor volunteer hours in 2022.”
So far in 2023, KAB has conducted 21 mini-sweeps thus far. They are continuing to work with the Ashe County STEM coordinator and elementary school teachers to formulate lesson plans on solid waste and recycling. Pence said that the Beautification Committee is currently developing ADA Compliant raised garden beds at Generations Ashe and that they have awarded a grant of 50 litter kits from Keep America Beautiful.
“We want to really focus on mini-sweeps this year,” said Trinkle. “We will give away kits to increase volunteer participation. We’re not sure how to create a plan to decrease dumping, because it’s a habit. We have to lower the amount that is going into the ditches.”
The commissioners suggested getting the word out to more high schoolers so they can see the damage of littering and how to prevent it.
Chris Lambert, Tax Administrator then spoke to the board on reserved dates for the Board of E&R and untimely applications. Lambert presented two untimely applications that were not approved by the board.
Ken Sevensky then spoke to the board about the upcoming New River Marathon. This year’s race date is Saturday, May 13. This will be the only marathon in the High Country this year. It is a measured and timed race, which can qualify runners for the Boston Marathon. The marathon was approved by the board.
Jen Greene, Health Director and CEO of AppHealthCare gave an update to the board on the Opioid Settlement and a grant proposal which would allow the county to work with AppHealthCare to appoint a review committee. The board approved the proposal
County Manager Adam Stumb spoke to the board about the Health Department Building update, an Asbestos Remediation RFP and a maintenance budget request for a hydraulic lift.
Both Stumb and Greene stated that with the current situation of the Health Department, there is a possibility of looking into obtaining a new building. With the discussion on the Asbestos Remediation, the board agreed that that will be the first step in making progress on the Health Department.
Resolutions
Sheriff B. Phil Howell presented a resolution to the board which included the awarding of a badge and service sidearm to retiring Lieutenant James D. Blevins and retiring Captain Tony G. Blevins. The board approved the resolution.
Stumb then presented a fair housing resolution which supports National Fair Housing Month. April will mark the anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the board adopted the resolution which states that Ashe County desires that all its citizens will be afforded the opportunity to attain a decent, safe and sound living environment.
To round out the meeting, the board adopted the Opioid Settlement Resolution and Agreement which states that the board authorizes Stumb to execute all documents necessary to enter into opioid settlement agreements.
