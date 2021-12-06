WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Venue of the Ashe County Chamber to discuss monthly updates, proclamations and reappointments.
The meeting was attended by Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan and County Manager Adam Stumb.
To begin, Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley requested new landfill equipment.
The commissioners approved the request with details in renting the equipment for two months at $14,000 with six percent interest. This is possibly a rent-to-own plan to see where Environmental Services can gather funds to fully purchase the equipment or repair current equipment. The renting period will end on Feb. 7.
"This is $553,000 versus a million and a half if we have to buy," said Powers just before making a motion to approve.
Charlie Brady from Blue Ridge Conservancy then presented a proclamation month round up for Paddy Mountain in the month of Dec.
"Blue Ridge Conservancy was approached and asked to support a round up for the month of Dec.," said Brady.
In the proclamation, BRC stated that protecting Paddy Mountain will provide economic value to the county and they requested that, "Ashe County Board of Commissioners encourage all local businesses to participate in the December 2021 Round Up for Paddy Mountain to raise private funds to be applied to the purchase price of acquiring this invaluable tract of land; and that the Ashe County Board of Commissioners encourage every visitor and citizen patronizing Ashe County businesses to round up their bill to the nearest dollar to go toward the purchase of Paddy Mountain."
The proclamation was approved by the board.
Stumb then discussed with the commissioners a letter of agreement between BRC, the Town of West Jefferson and the county of Ashe regarding Paddy Mountain in which the county and town agrees to contribute $200,000 each to help fund the purchase of the Paddy Mountain tract. This agreement was approved.
Next on the agenda was Chad Elbert with Enterprise Rent-a-Car who provided a fleet presentation to the board.
"Ashe County Sheriff Office is looking for a solution to reduce the age of the current fleet and create a more sustainable replacement budget/cycle. Of the current light and medium duty fleet, 42% is over five years old and 33% is over 100,000 miles. Older vehicles have higher fuel costs, maintenance costs, and tend to be unreliable. It would take almost 10 years to cycle out the entire fleet at current acquisition rates," said Enterprise in the presentation.
Further in the presentation, it was stated that, "Enterprise Fleet Management’s proposal is to save resources and budget dollars through a managed vehicle program. This will utilize an open-end lease as a funding mechanism, allowing the district to acquire additional vehicles while avoiding a large capital budget outlay, replace aged vehicles with newer models to increase fuel efficiency and safety while reducing maintenance expense. Maintenance and repairs will continue to be completed through the current process and establish a proactive replacement plan that maximizes potential equity at time of resale, reduces operational expenses, and increases safety.
An open-end lease means there are no early termination, mileage, or abnormal wear and tear penalties. Leases are written to a residual balance to preserve cash flow. The town receives flexibility of ownership, as well as net equity from sale at time of disposal."
As a result, "Ashe County Sheriff's Office will reduce vehicle operating costs significantly by reducing the age of the fleet. Leveraging an open-end lease maximizes cash flow and recognizes equity from vehicles sold. By shifting from reactively replacing old vehicles to planning vehicle purchases, the Sheriff Office will be able to replace 18 of its oldest vehicles within a year with no additional budget allocation (compared to paying cash for an average of four annual replacements). Furthermore, by utilizing Enterprise’s resale channels and selling units at the optimum time, the Ashe County Sheriff's Office can implement a five-year vehicle cycle in which all units remain under warranty while maintaining a sustainable budget year over year," Elbert said in his presentation.
A full copy of the presentation can be found at www.ashecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx under the Dec. 6 agenda.
Olive brought the question of how they are going to select the vehicles.
Elbert said that there is no vehicle that is considered out of line in regards to patrol vehicles, some looking at Durangos, trucks and Teslas.
"This would be tremendous for us," said Sheriff Phil Howell. "The way everything looks, it should be saving county costs while also negotiating a better deal."
The commissioners agreed to continue discussion in upcoming meetings.
The board then made reappointments for the boards of Vaya Health Regional, Airport Advisory, Regional Library and the Long Term Care Joint Community Advisory Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.