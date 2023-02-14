JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met for a regular session meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeil, Vice Chair Chuck Olive, William Sands, Jerry Powers and Mike Eldreth.
Public Comment
The meeting began with public comment. Drew Martin addressed the board and asked about assessments in regards to property revaluations.
“I understand that the market has been crazy over the last cycle so increases were probably inevitable,” said Martin. “I want to offer an idea to our elected leaders. It would be easy to leave the rate alone or to increase it. It would be easy to drop the rate. I want to ask that you prove that you really meant what you said when you were running. Look at your assessments and make sure that the people of this county don’t get priced out of their homes and don’t get priced off their land. I would challenge you all to, not only prevent an increase in revenue, I would challenge you to drop it a little bit.”
Ernest Crosby then spoke to the board about meeting times.
“Why do we have these meetings at 9 a.m.,” Crosby asked. “We have these meetings at 9 a.m on a Monday morning when most people have to be at work. You have a lot of people in this county that would love to come speak to you, but that have jobs, they have to deal with their families and so on. If you could do something at 6 p.m. or around then, it would help county people to actually come in and talk to you guys. I’m not asking for you to do it right away, but there’s a lot of people in this county that would like to speak to you.”
Presentations
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert began presentations with the 2023 Revaluation. The purpose of the revaluation is to appraise all real property at its true value.
“We are required to asses property at its true value; its market value,” said Lambert. “Ashe County’s reappraisal date was Jan. 1. It is not to increase or decrease assessed value to collect more or less revenue. It’s to equalize values among property classes. Every property is different. We do this because it’s required by law.”
The Revaluation states that the county tax base is estimated to increase by 43.55% from 2022.
“The whole point of a revaluation and reappraisal is to equalize values,” said Lambert. “It really has nothing to do with the taxes that you pay. It’s based on the rate that the board sets for budgetary needs. Although the revaluation is seeing an estimated tax base increase of 43.55%, it does not mean that all tax payers will see an increase in their tax bill. All properties change at a different rate.”
Lambert stated that appeals are available and that in some instances, a property owner has information that may influence the value of their property. The first step of an appeal process is to request an informal review of the property within 30 days of the reappraisal notice. This will be followed by a formal appeal to the Board of Equalization and Review, which is comprised of the County Commissioners. Once you have appealed, you will receive a written notification of the decision.
After the presentation, the board re-opened public comment specifically for the Revaluation.
A number of community members spoke to the board about their concerns. Many shared their fear of having to move due to increases in the tax rate as well as not being able to provide suitable life for their families based on the possible increases. In addition, some raised questions on how the commissioners will combat issues concerning the assessment of houses from only the outside, rather the inside.
To continue presentations, Kitty Honeycutt, Executive Director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, spoke on the upcoming Ashe Bash.
“The Ashe Bash will be held on May 6, which is a Saturday,” said Honeycutt. “The reason for that is that we wanted to move it to a shoulder season. When we’ve held it in the past, it’s been in July during the week of the Christmas in July and the Fourth of July, so we were packed already. We want to bump it out into a season when we don’t have so many people here already so we can plan to bring them in.”
The acts that will perform at the Ashe Bash are the Steel Wheels and Presley Barker. It will be a free, family-friendly event and will begin at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Ashe County Courthouse. No alcohol or pets are allowed on the premises.
Representing Brad Jordan, Stephanie Page then spoke to the board about the newly established All Star Junk Removal. This franchise is a roll off dumpster business that will serve all of Ashe County. The schedule of fees are $750 for a 10-yard dumpster, $950 for a 15-yard dumpster, $1,100 for a 20-yard dumpster, $1,250 for a 30-yard dumpster and $1,600 for a 40-yard dumpster.
Page stated that they have already purchased a truck and that there will be three to five employees to help run the business.
The board requested for Page to return to the board with a basic contract.
To continue the meeting, the board approved a reinstatement of sick leave request and the acceptance of a grant for the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.