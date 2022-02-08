WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
Those in attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan and County Manager Adam Stumb.
The meeting began with an update and request for approval from Generations Ashe Finance Director Mary Owen and volunteer Judy Davis. The two provided information on supplemental nutrition in their budget and asked for approval additional funding that they have received.
They will use it for protective equipment, meals and the ability to provide meals. The total amount received was $18,384. No match was required. They intend to use this money to provide an extra 3,221 meals to the county of Ashe. The board approved the request.
Next, Tax Administrator Chris Lambert asked for approval to advertise 2021 Delinquent Real Property Taxes in the Ashe Post & Times, which will cost $1 per name. The board approved his request.
Stumb then provided updates in Agriculture and asked for approval for the Appalachian Regional Library Interlocal Agreement, which the board voted to approve.
AMOREM Capital Campaign Committee Co-Chair Anne-Marie Yates and other staff asked for a funding request. AMOREM is an in-patient hospice care facility and is the only nonprofit hospice care in the counties of Ashe, Watauga and Avery. The group is hoping to open a facility in Ashe County, which will cost around $250,000.
The request came through a possible sponsorship from the commissioners, which will go to a patient room and will be named in honor of the commissioners and county. The sponsorship can be paid over the course of five years.
“The county’s investment will be a lasting legacy for the residents of Ashe County and a gift of comfort and support when families need it most,” said Director of Development at AMOREM Brittany Bonn in her statement to the board.
The board voted to discuss this detail item further, which can be placed into their upcoming budget this summer.
Kyle Case from the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center and NC Department of Commerce then gave the board updates on its Land Use Plan and presented a memorandum of understanding and resolution.
“We propose roughly a five or six month timeline to get things done,” said Case. “The process will include local work with the Planning Board and other leaders. We want to get the word out about our work.”
The board approved the MOU and resolution.
Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley then provided an estimate on pan equipment repair, which will help in repairing transmissions, out-put gears, hydraulic systems and more. The estimate was $222,350.96. The board agreed to further look into the estimate and voted to look at yearly budgets.
Mike Norris and Jim Ford with McGill Associates, Inc. then gave an update on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The plan includes five sections: Getting to know the community, inventory in Parks and Rec, Recreation needs, goals and recommendations and funding and action implementation plans. They wish to get the word out as much as possible about their services, community partnership, preferences and engagement.
Over a 10-year period, the existing facility costs total up t0 $10,165,000. For future improvements, the subtotal will include the redevelopment of the current ACMS building ($8,035,000) after the new middle school is built, a new district park ($3,500,000) and new Greenway trails ($10,500,000). This subtotal was set at $22,035,000.
“I think this will be great,” said McNeill. “It’s been very beneficial to see these statistics and to see how thorough everything is.”
