JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session on April 19 at 9 a.m. to discuss monthly updates, upcoming programs and restoration possibilities.
In attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan, Jerry Powers and Vice Chair William Sands.
DSS Director Tracie Downer began the meeting with presentations of budget amendments and a monthly departmental update. The commissioners approved Downer’s budget amendments, including funds distributed towards replacing a totaled vehicle.
She then presented a Child Advocacy Center video distributed by Southmountain Children and Family Services and gave background on the current facilities and partnerships that are being used. Downer asked the commissioners to approve plans for the CAC to have a satellite office just off NC 163. This would allow less transportation expenses for families around the county. The commissioners agreed to further discuss plans along with Downer and County Manager Adam Stumb.
The Todd Island Park Restoration Project was then presented by Todd Community Preservation Organization Treasurer Rick Weavil and Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development Council Executive Director Jonathan Hartsell.
The Todd Island Park, standing on 10 acres of land, has been looked into for restoration purposes but over time, the park has seen a significant amount of erosion, causing dangerous river access and property to be lost.
Weavil and Hartsell said that the current fix will include grading, planting trees, shrubs and greenery and adding in-stream structures to ensure stability and efficiency.
The project has secured over $126,000 in funding and is still pending funds from both Watauga and Ashe Counties.
The commissioners expressed their delight and excitement for the project as it will become a focal point in Ashe County.
Melodie Shepherd, director of medical staff and grant administrator for Ashe Memorial Hospital then requested approval of a fund request of $160,811 from the county for a paramedic program, which will continue over an additional year.
Jefferson Police Chief David Witherspoon and town manager Dan McMillan then requested a waiver for landfill fees and demolition of the old Jefferson Police Department, to be conducted by Padco. This was approved.
Stumb then presented the amended Family Central Frontier Gas Line easement, as the previous projection raised caution for the commissioners. The board further discussed the details and will continue to move forward with the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.