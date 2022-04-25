JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, April 18 in their meeting room at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive and Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting began with a monthly departmental update and budget amendment from DSS Director Tracie Downer.
“I am asking to increase the DSS budget from $9,728,571.21 to $9,734,324.21,” said Downer. “This increased appropriation of $5,753 is to be made with an un-appropriate state allocation of APS essential services funding, which was just made available Feb. 17, 2022. The APS essential services funding is designed to help us with our wards.”
The commissioners voted to allocate the funding for DSS.
Downer then provided a statistics report from DSS. She stated that there were 23 children in licensed foster homes, with 19 being out of county and four in county. Eleven of those children are in homes licensed by the DSS of Ashe County.
She also informed the board that the total number of children in foster care during the month of February was 52. They were able to send seven of those into permanent living situations since then.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert then gave a monthly tax report, which was approved by the board.
Next on the agenda was Zack Shepherd from Vaya Health, who gave a program update.
“We have grouped our counties together as a part of our board structure,” said Shepherd. “We are seeking to align counties that are geographically close together, but also ones that are close in population.”
Shepherd also presented a Child and Family Specialty Plan, which is an NCDHHS plan to create specialty medicaid waivers for children in foster care and children and youth involved with DSS. This plan will be a single, statewide plan available to those served by the child welfare system, regardless of their location. It will create a central accountable entity for providing integrated physical and behavioral health services, I/DD services and resources to address unmet health-related needs under a System of Care framework in close coordination with County DSS and EBCI Family Safety Program.
“We have some concerns with the current proposal as it stands,” said Shepherd. “The proposal for a state-wide waiver means that one entity is covering all of these plans. This would mean that the current structure for coverage of these populations would essentially go away. Our organization works very closely with our DSS offices, we have a really good relationship.”
Shepherd also stated that expanding the waiver to include non-foster care children and adult caregivers, guardians and parents in the In-Home Program would negatively impact the Tailored Plan Medicaid membership.
The commissioners requested that Shepherd keep them updated on the timeline of the program.
Renee Collins, President of Ashe County Hometown Heroes Inc., then spoke to the board about a funding request. The nonprofit organization will be hosting an event this fall called Ashe County Hometown Heroes Day which will be held on Sept. 10 at the ACHS gymnasium. In order for the event to be a success, Collins requested that they receive a monetary donation from the commissioners of $2,000 to help offset some of their costs. The rental of the gym alone is roughly $1,000. Each responder will have a $10 food voucher and there are over 300 responders which adds up to $3,000.
The commissioners voted to address the funding in their upcoming budget discussions.
Ashe County Arts Council Director Joni Ray then gave a program update to the board. She presented the board with data collected during the 2021 calendar year which included having over 4,000 to the gallery, over 1,000 concert attendees, 40 students attending the JAM program and more.
In addition to the update, Ray spoke on roof repairs needed at the Civic Center. These repairs, done by Statesville Roofing & Building Restoration, Inc., will help with water damage and the LED sign on the side of the building. This is estimated to cost $18,670.
The board voted to allocate up to $19,000 from ARP funds for the roof repair.
