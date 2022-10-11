JEFFERSON — On Monday, Oct. 3, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting in the third floor small courtroom at Ashe County Courthouse.
Those in attendance were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers and Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting began with a presentation of the 2023 Schedule of Values from Tax Administrator Chris Lambert.
The purpose of the presentation was to give the public and the board an idea of what the Schedules of Values are. It describes the methodology and procedures for appraising all Ashe County real estate at market value at the time of the country’s most recent General Reappraisal. It establishes the base rates and ranges which will be in effect until the next General Reappraisal for all types of properties.
“The Schedule of Values that I’m presenting today has been applied to all of the properties in the county for 2023,” said Lambert. “We look at the median and statistics and we look for problem valuation areas, outliers and run reports just to make sure this schedule is going to conform to the 2023 Reappraisal. Once the schedule is fully adopted, we are required to use this through 2026.”
The full Schedule of Values consists of 356 pages and can be found at ashecountytax.com/content/files/Proposed_2023_SOV(fin).pdf?.
A public hearing will be held for the schedule on Oct. 17 and it will be adopted at the beginning of November.
The next item on the agenda was an Animal Control Ordinance Rewrite from the Director of Animal Control Joe Testerman.
“We’ve added a lot of definitions to our ordinance and we’ve worked to raise the standard as far as animal care,” said Testerman. “We’ve raised the base line a little bit and I like where it’s going.”
The board agreed to have the county attorney review the ordinance rewrite and it will be brought up at their next meeting in two weeks.
The ordinance can be found at ashecountygov.com/departments/animal-control.
Scott Hurley, Director of Department of Environmental Services then presented four agenda items, the landfill timber sale, the reclassification of landfill position, the reinstatement of sick leave and landfill equipment.
For the timber sale, there is a proposed area of approximately five acres of timber that the landfill is requesting to go under bids. The area would be used for removing dirt for daily cover and it will also be cut and moved in time for the Landfill’s Phase 3. The board approved the advertisement of bids for the sale.
Hurley then asked for reclassification of a landfill position for an employee who had been with them for over 13 years and is now back with the landfill. He asked to reclassify his position from a Grade 61 to a Grade 631. The reclassification was approved.
Hurley’s other two items, the reinstatement of sick leave and the discussion of landfill equipment were approved by the board.
The meeting continued with the appointment of James D. Belk to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Committee, the removal of Lee Bricker on the Board for JCPC and replacing him with Matthew Levchuk, an amendment of JCPC Bylaws and the appointment of Josh Roten to the WCC Board of Trustees.
