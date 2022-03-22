WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with town officials on March 7 at The Venue of the Ashe County Chamber.
Present at this meeting were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jonathan Jordan, Chuck Olive and Jerry Powers along with County Manager Adam Stumb and three representatives from Jefferson, West Jefferson and Lansing.
Representative Ray Pickett (R) and Senator Deanna Ballard (R) were also present.
The purpose of the meeting was to listen to town officials and their updates from their respective positions.
Town of Jefferson Manager Charity Shatley and Town of Lansing Manager Mack Powers each presented updates on the events and happenings in the towns.
Next, County Manager Adam Stumb provided updates on the new Industrial Park, construction of Ashe County Middle School, the Paddy Mountain project and the addition of 150 acres to Ashe Park. Stumb also said that work for the Comprehensive Transportation Plan which will begin in mid March and capital projects utilizing American Recovery Funds.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert then addressed the possibility of collecting occupancy taxes for Lansing. The County collects property taxes for Lansing and Jefferson. Lambert and Shatley stated that Jefferson has seen a much larger collection rate since tax collecting began.
The commissioners and town officials also discussed the uses for the current middle school when it is vacated. Ashe County Parks and Recreation plans on maintaining the building in Warrensville when the new middle school is built in Jefferson.
Stumb said there is a need for additional ballfields and that the gym and pool could be incorporated into the Ashe County Parks and Recreation department. In regard to the clinic at the middle school, Ashe Memorial Hospital is willing to use it as a satellite clinic once it becomes vacant.
Board of Education Chair Josh Roten then provided an update on the new middle school project. He stated that an architect has been selected and negotiations are currently under way with an owner representative. The project will now take up to two to three years to complete once construction begins, with a completion date set for early 2024.
