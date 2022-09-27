JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Sept. 19 in the third floor small courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jonathon Jordan, Chuck Olive and Jerry Powers.
The meeting began with a public hearing for the new middle school property purchase, which are deemed the Church and Woodie Properties, adjacent to Ashe County High School.
During the hearing, Steve Johnson came up to the podium to speak to the Commissioners.
Johnson lives in the subdivision that backs up to where the property sits. Along with Johnson, a group of his neighbors were also in attendance.
“First of all, I’d like to say that no one in our neighborhood is against the school,” said Johnson. “What we would like is some type of protection for our neighborhood. We’ve asked for a 150-foot buffer and most of us sitting here have property that adjoin the school property. We are trusting you, our county leaders and our elected school board to do the right thing and be good neighbors. We’re just asking you to take care of us.”
The County attorney, John Kilby, then spoke and stated that on the contracts for both properties, the name of the purchaser is displayed as the Ashe County Board of Education.
“In fact, the Ashe County Board Education is not the buyer, the buyer is the county,” said Kilby. “The protocol for building these schools has been that the county acquires the land, the county acquires the financing and it remains titled to the county until it’s paid for, at which time, the title is transferred to the Board of Education. This needs to be addressed.”
McNeill then asked if it would be as simple as taking off the BOE’s name and putting in the BOC. Kilby said it’s possible, but it should be further discussed during the authorization to purchase agenda item.
After the meeting ended with a motion to enter executive session, the board then returned and continued with the authorization discussion. The item was tabled by the board so they can further discuss at their next meeting.
Among other agenda items and presentations during the meeting was the July statistics report from DSS Director Tracie McMillan.
McMillan said that they are holding steady in the number of wards and the number of foster children. She also said that their audit report has passed and that five children had been legally cleared for adoption and nine others had their permanent plan changed to adoption. Of those 14 children, 10 of those are currently in pre-adoptive homes.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert then presented the monthly tax report, which included both July and August. Lambert said that they have collected 70 percent of their revenue for the year, adding up to almost $16.8 million.
Jane Blackburn, Regional Library Director then gave the board an annual report on the Appalachian Regional Library. Blackburn stated that they have been growing after COVID-19 and that each county library in the Appalachian Region have been creating five goals to achieve from 2022-26. Ashe County Public Library’s goals are to bring the library services to diverse populations throughout the county, to foster a lifelong love of reading for all ages and all levels of literacy, to provide programs that inspire learning, imagination and growth, to welcome the community into a friendly and well-maintained library and to serve as a technology hub for the community.
Other items during the meeting included presentations and updates from County Manager Adam Stumb on heating and air at Ashe Animal Control, a Stormwater Grant and a budget ordinance.
