WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Board of Education, along with the Board of Commissioners, held a special meeting on May 12 in the library of Ashe County Middle School to meet with the new architect for the middle school, Clark Nexsen.
Those present were BOE Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, BOC Chair Todd McNeill, Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers, Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb and various staff members of the BOE.
Clark Nexsen is a large group of architects that is based out of Charlotte, with nearly 400 employees, 10 offices, a global reputation for excellence and clients large and small in markets ranging from infrastructure to K-12. The architects that will work on the new middle school in Jefferson are Chad Roberson, Becky Brady and Donna Francis.
"My biggest takeaway from this project is a sense of family," said Roberson. The day before the meeting, the architects met with the BOE to get a feel for the middle school community, meeting teachers, coaches, athletic staff, maintenance staff and more.
"We could not believe the number of folks that grew up here, went to school here and are now teachers in this area," Roberson said. "It was quite impressive."
After main introductions, the team held a presentation of their previous projects, including Apex High School. The team created a four story high school and worked closely with the respective boards to create a school fit for their ideas and goals.
Francis and Brady spoke on the process of the project, saying that showing the power of putting things on the table and listening to one another is key for an incredible end result.
"This is your school," Francis said. "We want to really understand what your values are. We want to be what you guys need us to be. We get you to think about it at a very high level and then hone in. That process of communication and the openness to the community really leads to a school that is your school.
"We want to touch on what this space and community means to you along with what you like, what you don't like and what you can't do that you really want to do. Everybody in this process is heard and that leads to a more successful project on end since people can feel like their ideas, even if they can't be implemented, have been heard and validated."
"The biggest thing of what we're doing right now is listening," said Brady. "We want to be here, we want to walk through your halls, we want to experience what your students are experiencing and what your staff is experiencing. We want to have these informal conversations so we can put ourselves in their shoes and see what it is that they really need."
With communication being key, the two boards worked together to seek their goals for the school. These goals included a sense of community, being student-centered, being in budget, having collaborative spaces, open and natural light, solar orientation, multi-use spaces, a sense of belonging, efficiency and ease of maintenance.
"A goal for me is that I want this building to be a community," said Roten. "We want it to be student-centered."
The commissioners also said they would like for the project to be in their current budget. With the addition of $32 million in grants to the Board of Education, the county is eager to help with the project while also staying in budget.
Powers added onto the community goal saying that he wants something that ties in the entire county. With the new school being built in the heart of Ashe, he doesn't want people to forget the back roads, the scenery of the northern part of the county and the roots of which the old school was built on.
"I want a sense of belonging" Simmons said. "I want everyone who enters the building to feel like they made a contribution or that they belong there as a community member and as a student."
After speaking on their goals, the boards worked on what they'd like to keep, toss and create, another activity brought on by the architects to get a sense of what the school will be like.
In the keep category, many wanted to keep a natural environment, a morning check-in for teachers to fellowship and have informal connections, the pool, community pride respect for the facility.
While some wanted to keep the pool, others said they would like to toss it. In the toss category was carpet, block walls, curtains, the current cafeteria design, tight stairwells, enclosed spaces, chair lifts, low ceilings and lack of lighting.
Finally, in the create category, the boards came up with an elevator, a media center that is the heart of the building, room for improvement, a covered area for students to enter and exit busses, a weight room, easy to maintain athletic facilities, being cohesive with outdoor aesthetics, LED lighting, an exercise area for teachers, an easy to operate HVAC, increased storage, more natural light, modern furniture, large group spaces and a commercial kitchen.
To end the meeting, the architects encouraged the boards to choose from a variety of photos that will capture the essence of the school. These photos included sports, outdoor aesthetics and more.
The project is set to take up to two to three years to complete after the designs are submitted.
