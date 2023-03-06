JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, March 6 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Polly Jones, Dr. Kim Simmons, Janet Ward and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
Comments from Superintendent
The meeting began with upcoming dates and announcements and comments from Cox.
Upcoming dates for the month of March include:
- March 7: WWES Leader of the Pack Breakfast @ Midway Baptist Church
- March 7: Principal and Directors Meeting @ 1 p.m.
- March 8: End of third 9 weeks
- March 9: Staff professional development day: Science of Reading
- March 9: State Beginning Teacher Awards Cullowee
- March 10: Required teacher workday
- March 13: Visit to Dual Language Immersion School in Catawba County
- March 13-17: NCPre-K DIAL-4 Screening.
- March 16: Arts Council performance at BRES - Atlantic Coast Theatre (grades 4-6) 10 a.m., (grades K-3) 1 p.m.
- March 16: ACMS Career Day for 6th graders
- March 17: Art Council performances (two different presentations) at MVES
- Atlantic Coast Theatre- The Time Machine 10 a.m. Grades 4-6
- Atlantic Coast Theatre- Rumplestiltskin 1 p.m. Grades K-3
- March 16: ACMS Career Day (6th grade students)
- March 17: ACMS Social Faculty Vs. Student Basketball
- March 22-24 NCASA state conference in Concord/Superintendent Quarterly Meeting
- March 28: Region 7 MBoB Competition at ASU College of Education at 12 p.m.
- March 28: Family Design Night - Fantastic
- March 30: Family Night at WWES (Book Fair will be included with grade level presentations)
- March 30: WWES Annual Family Night/ Book Fair (5-8 p.m.)
- March 31: ACMS Maker Day
Cox began by highlighting the recent successes in the schools including the recognition of the Soil and Water Conservation Poster and Essay winners. Several students at Blue Ridge Elementary and Mountain View Elementary participated in the contest. From Blue Ridge, students recognized were Channah E., Stella L., Sophie S. and Aden S. From Mountain View, students recognized were Piper J., Skyler S. and Eli J.
Also recognized were students who represented Ashe County at the recent MathCounts Competition at ASU. The competition took place on Feb. 21 and three students, Maggie Sexton, Ayden Proctor and Aden Snyder, competed against over 80 middle schoolers from nine other schools. MathCounts comprises of four sections including Sprint, Target, Team and Countdown Rounds. This middle school program promotes problem solving and challenging math opportunities.
Dawn Powers, first grade teacher at BRES, recently received the NCASCD Teacher of Excellence award.
Other successes included Charlene Horton and her eighth grade students who are working on a project to help a community in Southern Africa. Their goal is to raise money to build a new well or bore hold to allow the citizens of the community to receive fresh water. So far, they have raised a total of $2,900.
Cox also shared that math specialist Julie Little has received the US Math Recovery’s Exploratory Tuition Assistance Award for Add+VantageMR Course 1 professional development. They received over 150 applications for this award and had 40 slots to give. After review and scoring by the Tuition Assistance Committee, Little was awarded admittance to Add+VantageMR Course 1. The scholarship covers all costs for training and materials which is a value of around $1,000.
In recent weeks, MVES was the recipient of the 2023 NCASCD Lighthouse School Award which was presented on Feb. 10 in Pinehurst, NC. Accepting the award was MVES staff members David Blackburn, Chelsea Taylor and Kelly Lambert.
Ashe County Schools also received four 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards for Excellence in Public Relations from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association. Bailey Little and Amy Walker received the awards on behalf of Ashe County Schools at a ceremony on Feb. 10 in High Point. ACS received one Silver level award for Photography and three Bronze level awards, two of which were in the Special Events and Programs category and one in the Publications category.
New Middle School Updates
Allison Kemp-Sullivan, Owner Representative for the new middle school, shared news that on April 26, designs for the school will be unveiled.
Action Items
The board approved the 2023 Summer Program Plan for remediation and retesting of EOC and EOG courses during June 2023. Summer school will take place June 12 to 15, June 19 to 22 and June 26 to 29. High Schools will design the credit recovery plan individually around each student’s needs to complete the credit recovery process. Testing will take place on June 28 and 29.
A request for the purchase of a new EC vehicle. In case the vehicle is more than $50,000 board approval is being requested. If it is over $50,000, the final cost will be resubmitted to the Board. The board approved the request.
Planning ahead, the board approved the Spring of 2024 Band Trip to Dollywood. In preparation, the band is currently and will continue to fundraise to help costs of travel and boarding.
The board also approved the 2023 Digital Learning Mini Grant and the 2023-24 Instructional School Calendar.
Updates and Discussion Items
The board opened the floor to discussion on Policy 9300 which covers the naming of facilities. With the recent passing of long-time teacher Tom Roberts, a petition has been created to rename the Husky Stadium in his honor. The board had several concerns with the policy due to its vague language and unclear guidelines.
"I think we need to re-vamp this policy or throw it away," said Eldreth.
"I'm in agreement that there's no clear definitive definitions or parameters on this," said Ward. "I think we need to re-write this policy sooner rather than later before we can respond to the petitioners."
Simmons said that the entire board should look more closely at renaming a facility rather than naming a facility as there is no policy on renaming.
"My understanding is that there is no other facility in this county that has a name of a person so that is going into new territory and I'm weary of going into that territory and opening up a flood of requests before we have something more definitive to go by," Ward said.
"Renaming is very different than naming a facility," said Simmons.
The board then discussed other ways to honor people who have passed. In renaming a facility, Ward said it raises concern on expense. Eldreth also stated that she would like to see something more encompassing that would honor more people.
The board agreed to further work on the policy.
Another discussion item included the traffic at BRES, which has been spoken on in previous meetings. Principal Mitchell Reedy presented the board with recent statistics on the amount of traffic that goes in and out of the school every day.
The data stated that the highest amount of traffic occurred in the morning.
According to the data, afternoon traffic operations will often take place when traffic volumes on neighboring streets are off-peak, however, vehicles will arrive on campus well before the school dismissal. If not prohibited, vehicles will often park in all available spaces and queue along the campus driveway(s). This afternoon queuing will often result in vehicles being stopped in the roadway or along the shoulder of a major through route resulting in an increase possibility of accidents and similar traffic related safety concerns. These concerns are increased if the student loading operations are not organized and efficient.
Options presented to solve the traffic issue included Option A, which states that:
- All Parents are to enter from NC 88 forming a single queue on campus until they reach behind the school. From there they shall form a double queue until reaching the gate where there are to hold until a staff member directs them forward after the buses have left the lot. Parents are to advance to the Stop bar in a double queue prior to the loading zone.
Option B states that:
- All parents are to enter from NC 88 forming a single queue on campus. Parents are to turn left at Internal Intersection A, then turn left again through the parking lot until reaching the gate near the circle behind the school. Parents are to hold at the gate until the buses have left. When directed by a staff member parents are to turn left, then follow around the circle and back into the bus lot. From there they should stack in a double queue as directed by the staff until reaching the stop bar.
"In looking at these two options, I didn't like the fact that B has traffic coming in having to cross in-front of a left-hand turn," said Ward. "It seems to be a safety issue. I'm also wondering how much the land purchase will be if we decide on Option A."
The board further discussed their concerns and agreed to investigate the issue further.
